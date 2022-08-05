‘Darlings’ On Netflix To ‘The Great Weddings Of Munnes’ On Voot – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

This week brings in a lot of fresh content that's lined up for viewers on various OTT platforms. Some are originals, and some films are going to release on OTT after a run in the theatres. On Netflix, there's Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer 'Darlings'. Netflix also has the ‘Wedding Season’ starring Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda. Then there is 'The Great Weddings Of Munnes' on Voot starring Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the lead. Also, Annu Kapoor brings in an ensemble cast in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Crash Course’.

All these and lots more releasing this week on various OTT platforms. Here are the top 5 picks for this week:

‘Darlings’

Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew

Where To Watch: Netflix

Set against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai, the story explores the lives of a quirky mother-daughter duo (Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt), who while navigating through exceptional circumstances, find courage and love as they try to find their place in the world.

‘Crash Course’

Director: Vijay Maurya

Cast: Udit Arora, Anvesha Vij, Anushka Sharma, Bhanu Uday, Hetal Gada, Hridhu Haroon, Annu Kapoor, Pranay Pachauri

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The series tells the story of eight students who have arrived for studies at Kota’s two biggest, rival coaching institutes; the Ratanraj Jindal and Arvind Batra-led centres. These are the owners of the top institutes hell-bent upon finishing the other to gain complete control of the education business in Kota. Their no-holds-barred rivalry is akin to a chess game. The pawns in this game, are the students and the teachers. Their student life is full of fun and camaraderie in the beginning but slowly the pressures and the competition intensifies. As the two drastically different worlds of the students and the coaching institute owners collide, there is pandemonium. The stakes are raised, motives clash and lives are put at risk.

‘Wedding Season’

Director: Tom Dey

Cast: Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda, Arianna Afsar, Rizwan Manji

Where To Watch: Netflix

Pressured by their immigrant parents to find spouses, two Indian-Americans (Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings – but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

‘The Great Weddings Of Munnes’

Director: Sunil Subramani

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, Pankaj Dheer, Akash Dabhade

Where To Watch: Voot

'The Great Weddings Of Munnes' follows Munnes (Abhishek Banerjee), an honest, diligent, and kind-hearted young man who is rejected by every girl he proposes marriage to. His paths meet with the affluent and beautiful Mahi (Barkha Singh), who falls in love with him because of his honesty and kindness. Munnes' 'kundali' interferes just as everything is beginning to fall into place. Munnes discovers that in order to have a happy married life with Mahi, he must first marry and divorce another girl. Thus starts Munnes' search for a suitable one-day spouse.

‘John Luther’

Director: Abhijith Joseph

Cast: Jayasurya, Aditi Ravi, Siddique, Drishya Raghunath, Deepak Parambol, Sivadas, Athmeeya Rajan, Srikant Murali, Elango Kumaravel

Where To Watch: ManoramaMAX

Devikulam Police Station SI John Luther (Jayasurya) is a committed police officer. He is someone who is ready to even risk his life for policing. During one interrogation, he suffers ruptured eardrums and hearing loss. Will he be able to complete an investigation that he had to leave halfway?