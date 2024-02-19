Speaking to Samdish Bhatia on ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’, Vikrant Massey opened up about how he was roped in to play a role in an Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer that was going to be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The actor recalled, “So, Vishal sir (Vishal Bhardwaj) was making a film named ‘Sapna Didi’. In that, Deepika (Padukone) and Irrfan Saab were there, and I had a peripheral part, so I was cast for it. So, Deepika and I were giving looks tests, and he was playing the protagonist.”