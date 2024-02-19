Vikrant Massey was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial – '12th Fail'. The actor has received critical acclaim for his role. Currently, he is basking in the success of the movie. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he almost worked with late actor Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone, but the movie got shelved.
Speaking to Samdish Bhatia on ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’, Vikrant Massey opened up about how he was roped in to play a role in an Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer that was going to be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The actor recalled, “So, Vishal sir (Vishal Bhardwaj) was making a film named ‘Sapna Didi’. In that, Deepika (Padukone) and Irrfan Saab were there, and I had a peripheral part, so I was cast for it. So, Deepika and I were giving looks tests, and he was playing the protagonist.”
He continued and mentioned that the project was shelved because of Irrfan’s cancer diagnosis. He said, “And we were supposed to meet the next day but by the time I woke up and opened my eyes, the news of his cancer was already out. Everything stopped.” Khan and Padukone were seen in ‘Piku.’ The film was loved by the audience and the critics.
Massey also talked about how he met Khan. The actor recalled that he met him in the elevator of his building. He said that the actor was in his building to meet a theatre artist. They crossed paths when he was leaving.
Massey has a slew of releases lined up for this year. On February 7, he welcomed a son with his wife, Sheetal Thakur. They had tied the knot two years ago.