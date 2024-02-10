Babil Khan who was very close to his father, Irrfan Khan often shares heartfelt posts for the late actor. On Friday, February 9, Babil shared another emotional note for Irrfan that will turn you teary-eyed for sure. The young actor also dropped a picture alongside the post. In the pic, the father-son duo is seen standing on a boat; Irrfan is looking sideways, holding a fishing-rod while Babil looking on the other side. Irrfan left for the heavenly abode in 2020 after battling cancer.
Babil Khan started his note, "Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It’s easy to say, to miss him, it’s easy. It’s easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It’s easy. Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream “BABILUUUU!!!” every single time he’d see me (sic)."
Recalling his memories with his dad, Babil wrote, "To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting. It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my fingertips would rest gently on his eyelids when he took a nap. His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness (sic)."
"I wish I could have one last dance with you. “And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived.” I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond (sic),'' he concluded his post.
On the work front, Babil Khan made his debut with 'Qala'. His last outing was 'The Railway Men'.