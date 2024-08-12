Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal starrer ‘Sector 36’ has got a release date. It will premiere on Netflix. 'Sector 36' release date was announced today, August 12, with a new poster.
'Sector 36' movie release date
The upcoming crime thriller will be released on Netflix on September 13. It marks the directorial debut of 'Talvar' writer Aditya Nimbalkar. The film is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios.
Netflix India captioned 'Sector 36' poster, ''Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth. The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller, inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix (sic)''.
About 'Sector 36'
'Sector 36' is inspired by true events that happened in Delhi. It revolves around the disappearance of several children from a local slum area. Local police officer is on a mission to catch a serial killer and during his investigation, the case unravels secrets and unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events. 'Sector 26' promises to be a spine-chilling watch. ‘Sector 36’ will explore the themes of power, crime and inequality in society. Vikrant and Deepak's characters are not revealed yet, but they will be seen in compelling roles.
While talking about the upcoming film, producer Dinesh Vijan in a statement said, “We are excited to work with Netflix again and on a story like ‘Sector 36’ that is an intensely sensory film. For us, it's a story that we felt was crucial to be told.'' He added, ''The film is layered, delving deeply into the human psyche, exploring the hunter and the hunted, the haves and the have-nots. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal deliver outstanding performances, and we couldn’t be prouder of their work.”