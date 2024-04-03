Vikrant Massey Birthday Special: From Manoj In '12th Fail' To Aditya In 'Criminal Justice', 7 Versatile Roles Of The Actor

One actor who has left a significant impact on both the film and television industries with his extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication is undoubtedly Vikrant Massey. Whenever he steps into a new role, he brings characters to life and leaves a lasting impression on audiences, showcasing himself as one of today’s top stars.
As the actor, who recently embraced parenthood, celebrates his 37th birthday today, let’s take a look at seven of his finest performances in films and web series over the years.
1. ‘Lootera’
Massey made his Bollywood debut with Vikramaditya Motwane’s movie, sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. In the film, he portrayed the role of Devdas “Dev” Mukherjee, a friend and assistant to Singh’s character. Based on O. Henry’s novel ‘The Last Leaf,’ the movie follows the tale of a young conman pretending to be an archaeologist and the daughter of a Bengali landlord.
2. ‘A Death in the Gunj’
This movie marked the actor’s first lead role. He portrayed the character of Shyamlal “Shutu” Chatterjee, for which he received his first nomination for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Both the film and Massey’s performance garnered widespread critical acclaim.
3. ‘Mirzapur’
He made his foray into web series with the immensely popular crime drama ‘Mirzapur.’ The actor starred in the first season of the show as Vinay “Bablu” Pandit, who’s a brilliant student aspiring to become an IAS officer but, eventually finds himself working in the illegal firearms trade.
4. ‘Broken but Beautiful’
Massey took on the role of Veer Shekhavat, a character grappling with PTSD in the series, where he starred opposite Harleen Sethi. He appeared in the first two seasons of the show, which revolves around the themes of love, heartbreaks, and romance between two people.
5. ‘Criminal Justice’
In Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia’s show, Massey portrayed the role of Aditya Sharma, and the series focuses on how his life takes a drastic turn after being falsely accused of murdering a woman. For his role, he bagged a nomination for Best Actor in a Web Series at the Indian Television Academy Awards.
6. ‘Haseen Dillruba’
The actor portrayed the character of Rishabh “Rishu” Saxena, an electrical engineer, opposite Taapsee Pannu. The movie became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021 and earned the actor his second nomination for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Interestingly, Massey will be reprising his role in the film’s sequel, which audiences can’t wait to see.
7. ‘12th Fail’
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s movie was a turning point and a significant project in the actor’s career. He breathed life into the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer, and never gave up. Though the movie emerged as a sleeper hit, it’s deemed to be Massey’s career best performance, and won him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.
While these are only a handful of performances, he truly is one of the finest actors the industry has today.
A very happy birthday to Vikrant Massey!