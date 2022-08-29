Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda Meets The Owner Of Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai, Who Called ‘Liger’ Star ‘Arrogant’

Vijay Deverakonda And Manoj Desai
Vijay Deverakonda And Manoj Desai Instagram

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 11:32 am

Manoj Desai, the film exhibitor who owns the iconic Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Mumbai, met with 'Liger' actor Vijay Deverakonda after the latter's statement was misunderstood in industry circles, unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a few, including Desai. Desai had even referred to Deverakonda as 'Arrogant'.

Deverakonda, who happens to be a theatre owner and understands the elements that make up the movie business, felt that it was essential to clear the air. He flew down to Mumbai from Hyderabad to meet Desai and explained that the theatre owner had seen a doctored video.

After Deverakonda gave his side of the story and said he deeply loves his audience and participated in nationwide promotions despite his broken back, Desai understood the context and stated that Vijay is the second person after Amitabh Bachchan to whom he has apologised in his life.

Desai was all praise for Deverakonda. He said, "He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best."

[With Inputs From IANS]

