Vidyut Jammwal Finally Reacts To His Viral Nude Pics: I Am Proud Of It

Vidyut Jammwal told Bollywood Bubble, “I’ve been doing this for 14 years. This is the first time I’ve posted something. If you go back to my first Instagram post in Ladakh, where I’m almost exactly in the same form I do this for me. I live a luxurious life for the last five or seven years it’s been a little different like everything is taken care of by somebody, everything. It could be anything in my life. I spend about 15 to 20 days every year of my life spending time with me. It could be in the forest, it could be in the wilderness, it could be anywhere where not many people travel''.