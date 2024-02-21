Vidyut Jammwal Finally Reacts To His Viral Nude Pics: I Am Proud Of It

In December 2023, actor Vidyut Jammwal took the social media by storm by posting nude pics of himself on his Instagram handle. In the pics, the 'Commando' actor was seen cooking Maggi, having streamside bathing, sharing glimpses of his stay in the Himalayan ranges with no clothes on. It sent the internet into a frenzy and fans showered him with love. But a section of netizens trolled him for his nude pics. Vidyut has now opened up about his naked pics. Defending his pics, the actor said that he is proud of it.
Vidyut Jammwal told Bollywood Bubble, “I’ve been doing this for 14 years. This is the first time I’ve posted something. If you go back to my first Instagram post in Ladakh, where I’m almost exactly in the same form I do this for me. I live a luxurious life for the last five or seven years it’s been a little different like everything is taken care of by somebody, everything. It could be anything in my life. I spend about 15 to 20 days every year of my life spending time with me. It could be in the forest, it could be in the wilderness, it could be anywhere where not many people travel''.
He also said that he likes doing his own stuff, putting up his own tent, likes getting bored of himself, and likes spending time with himself. ''So, this picture that you’re talking about is one of my 14 visits to these places and I thought why not post it? I’m proud of it. Everybody should spend time with themselves even if they can get naked and spend time with you. Nothing is more relaxing because the only person you should not be ashamed of is you. Where will you learn this with yourself,'' he added.
On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal's next release is 'Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa' that is releasing on February 23. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi.