Vidyut Jammwal Birthday Special: 3 Movies Of The Daredevil Actor

We all know and love Vidyut Jammwal for his dedication to fitness and his affinity to adventure sports but one thing we all also agree on is the utter brilliance as an action star. He has taken the standard of action movies way up in Bollywood. When he does the stunts, it feels real and believable.

Today as the daredevil actor enjoys his 42nd birthday, here are 3 films of Vidyut Jammwal that all his fans can watch and enjoy.

‘Force’

His very first movie which launched Vidyut Jammwal’s Bollywood career gave fans a glimpse of the daredevil’s brilliance. The movie saw Vidyut Jammwal essay the role of the film’s main antagonist. His brilliance as not just an actor but a trained fighter shines through in this film. He was a worthy antagonist to John Abraham in the film, who played the role of a cop. The film went on to have a sequel, and there are reports that John Abraham wants to make more films in the franchise.

‘Commando’

From villain to hero, Vidyut Jammwal’s mind-blowing performance blew away even international critics. This was also the first time that the actor performed real-world combat-based action without the aid of stuntmen, a first of what later became his signature. The movie received international praise and went on to have 2 more sequels. A fourth part of the franchise is said to be in the talks.

‘Khuda Haafiz’

The action thriller ‘Khuda Haafiz’ is inspired by real-life events. ‘Khuda Haafiz’ was released on Disney+ Hotstar and became a massive success on the platform. The sequel also became one of Vidyut Jammwal’s biggest openers at the box-office. The movie showed the actor in a far more complex light than any of his previous movies had managed. The film was so well loved that even a third part is in the talks.

Vidyut Jammwal also made news recently for having performed an unimaginably impossible stunt, which very few humans have managed to muster up the courage for. The actor high lined at the world’s largest Highline for his upcoming movie ‘Crakk’. Hoping to see the film soon.

Here’s wishing the daredevil a very happy birthday.