Video: Siddharth Says 'Noise Mat Karo' As He Loses Cool At Paps

We have often seen celebs getting angry at paps for intruding on their privacy and clicking pics. Actor Siddharth was spotted in the city today, June 20, where he was seen losing his cool at the photographers. He schooled them for making noise as they tried to click him.
In a video that has gone viral, Siddharth, wearing a brown t-shirt and beige pants, was seen making his way to his car. As he was trying to get into his car, the photographers approached to capture his pics. He got irritated and asked them to stop making noise.
He said, "Noise mat karo! Mereko nahi achha lagta, bola tumko hazaar baar''. The cameramen apologised to Siddharth later.
Watch the video here.
Siddharth got engaged with actress and longtime girlfriend, Aditi Rao Hydari at a private ceremony in Telangana. It was a close-knit affair in the presence of their friends and family members at a 400-year-old temple. The couple shared romantic pic flaunting their engagement rings as they announced their engagement in March.
Earlier, at the Galatta Golden Stars event, while speaking about their engagement, the 'Chithha' actor said, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private''.
When asked about the wedding, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor said, ''The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide.”
On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil film 'Chithha'. He will be next seen in Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2'.