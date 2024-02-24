Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wit, sense of humour, the way he talks, and the respect he has for women, make him everyone's favourite. The Badshah of Bollywood not only set the dance floor on fire with his dance steps at Women’s Premier League 2024. He also won our hearts with his speech on women's empowerment.
Ahead of his performance at WPL's opening ceremony at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Shah Rukh Khan addressed his fans and spoke about women's power. He said, “To The Women’s Premiere League 2024, hamara desh, sadiyon se hi naari shakti pe depend karta hain. Chahe wo Bharat Maa ho, Pratima ho, Shakti Maa ho, Devi Maa ho, yaa hamare ghar mein baithi hui hamari pyaari-pyaari Maa ho. Women have been running Fortune 500 companies as CEOs. They have been running households as mothers and nurturing children."
The 'Pathaan' actor added, ''So, they are going to break all the walls, all the glass ceilings and challenge all stereotypes. Aur agar har field mein itni unnati kar chuki hain toh sports mein kyu nahi''.
He also said, ''The next 30 days are not only about women and their power, it is not only about cricket and the goodness of sports, but it is about the rise of women to carve a place for themselves. The rise of queens in their queendom."
“Aur ye sab ho ho gayi serious baatein, asli baat ye hain ki agle 25-30 din tak, yaha par itna saari mahilaye humko entertain karengi field par, television par, toh fir, Pathaan ka bhi toh kuch farz banta hain. Kyuki agar party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge, toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh ayega hi,'' he concluded his speech.
The video of SRK's speech has gone viral on social media and fans have showered him with love and appreciation.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a great 2023. He delivered three blockbusters- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.