Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Vicky Kaushal Starts Preparing For Sam Manekshaw Biopic

Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. Actor Vicky Kaushal will play him in the biopic 'Sam Bahadur'.

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 6:51 pm

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday (June 21) said he has started preparing for his much-anticipated film ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The National Award winner will play the titular war hero in the biographical drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

Kaushal took to Instagram to share the update with fans and followers.

Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

‘Sam Bahadur’ marks the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal after their 2017 blockbuster ‘Raazi’.

Bhavani Iyer, who wrote ‘Raazi’, has penned the script of the upcoming biographical drama along with Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will play Manekshaw's wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of ‘Sam Bahadur’. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

