Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Veteran Actor Sunil Shende Dies At His Residence

Noted actor Sunil Shende, known for movies and shows such as "Circus", "Shanti" and "Sarfarosh", died on Monday in Mumbai.

Sunil Shende
Sunil Shende Indian Express

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 6:35 pm

Noted actor Sunil Shende, known for movies and shows such as "Circus", "Shanti" and "Sarfarosh", died on Monday, a close friend said.

The actor, who was in his 70s, breathed his last at his Vile Parle residence here, film and music critic Pavan Jha told PTI.

"He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada," Jha said.

The cause of Shende's death was not immediately known.

In his career of over 30 years, Shende was known for essaying supporting characters in movies such as "Gandhi", "Khal Nayak", "Ghayaal", "Ziddi", "Daud", "Magan" and "Viruddh".

He played the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-starrer "Sarfarosh", and an inept politician in Rohit Shetty's "Zameen", headlined by Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

On Twitter, actor Rajesh Tailang paid a tribute to Shende and remembered working with the actor on the cult classic TV show "Shanti".

"Great actor and and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more.I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali" he tweeted.

Related stories

Alec Baldwin Seeks To 'Clear His Name,' Accuses Crew Of Negligence In 'Rust' Death

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Sanjay Gagnani Recalls Last Meeting With Late Actor

Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: TV Fraternity Mourns; Say 'Gone Too Soon'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Death Celebrity Death Sunil Shende
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms