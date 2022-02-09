Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Varun Sharma Is Open To The Idea Of A Relationship

The actor discusses his notion of a perfect relationship and reveals that marriage is not in his future.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:45 pm

Marriage bells may be ringing for many in the film business, but actor Varun Sharma says it's "not on the cards" just yet. 

Currently, the 'Chhichhore' (2019) actor would want to concentrate on his job.  “For marriage to happen, I need to find a girlfriend, and for that, I’ve to explore life and travel. But in the past two years, the maximum I could travel was to Lonavla (laughs).”

He quickly adds, though, that he is open to the possibility of a relationship. “If I’m meant to connect with someone, it will happen. There’s no pressure from my family, but ideally, I want to wait for another two-three years,” he says.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharma discusses his concept of an ideal relationship, “There has to be mutual respect and compatibility. In a relationship, you and your partner should be able to see and bear the extremeness of every emotion. There shouldn’t be any filter between two people in love.”

The 32-year-old feels that the foundation of any relationship is connection and friendship.“If friendship wanes away, then the whole charm of a relationship is lost. You should be able to do the most whacky things together and that’s when every day spent with your partner will feel like a new day,” he says.

Sharma will appear in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' opposite actor Ranveer Singh. However, the film, which began production in 2020, has seen periodic delays owing to the Covid-19 epidemic. Questioning him if these breaks bothered him and he says, “It’s the feeling of togetherness that bound us. Despite breaks in between, every time we got together, we would pick up from where we left and all the inertia would be gone.”

