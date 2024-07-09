Apart from Sreeleela, it has also been reported that Mrunal Thakur is also a part of this film. This film will be the fourth collaboration between Varun and David. This father-son duo has earlier worked in ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Judwaa 2’, and ‘Coolie No: 1.’ On the work front, Varun is also gearing up for the release of Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ where he will share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show is an Indian adaptation of the series by Russo Brothers, and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.