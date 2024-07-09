Actor Varun Dhawan is currently juggling between his movies and being a new dad. He is currently working on ‘Baby John’ and ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’ Amidst this, it was also reported that he will be starring in a romantic comedy which will be helmed by his father – David Dhawan. A recent report has revealed that the film is all set to go on the floors on July 12 with the first scene being shot in Mumbai.
According to a report by Mid-Day, this untitled David Dhawan rom com will go on the floors on July 12. The first scene is all set to be shot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. The report added that the studio has built up elaborate sets for this untitled project. The shoot will begin with Varun Dhawan’s schedule. Additionally, the makers are planning to wrap up all the indoor shoots by the monsoon season, following which they will start the outdoor shoot.
Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Sreeleela has been roped in to star opposite Varun in the rom-com. Quoting a source, the report said, “Much like all David Dhawan comedies, this one is also a love triangle where the humour is a result of confusion in leading man’s life. The team has roped in Sreeleela to play Varun’s love interest in the film. It’s a pakka-commercial entertainer and Sreeleela also feels that this would be the perfect launch pad for her in Hindi markets.”
Apart from Sreeleela, it has also been reported that Mrunal Thakur is also a part of this film. This film will be the fourth collaboration between Varun and David. This father-son duo has earlier worked in ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Judwaa 2’, and ‘Coolie No: 1.’ On the work front, Varun is also gearing up for the release of Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ where he will share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show is an Indian adaptation of the series by Russo Brothers, and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.