Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report

A recent report has revealed that Varun Dhawan's next project with his father David Dhawan is set to go on floors on July 12. Here's what we know so far.

Facebook
Varun Dhawan with his father David Dhawan Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently juggling between his movies and being a new dad. He is currently working on ‘Baby John’ and ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’ Amidst this, it was also reported that he will be starring in a romantic comedy which will be helmed by his father – David Dhawan. A recent report has revealed that the film is all set to go on the floors on July 12 with the first scene being shot in Mumbai.

According to a report by Mid-Day, this untitled David Dhawan rom com will go on the floors on July 12. The first scene is all set to be shot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. The report added that the studio has built up elaborate sets for this untitled project. The shoot will begin with Varun Dhawan’s schedule. Additionally, the makers are planning to wrap up all the indoor shoots by the monsoon season, following which they will start the outdoor shoot.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Sreeleela has been roped in to star opposite Varun in the rom-com. Quoting a source, the report said, “Much like all David Dhawan comedies, this one is also a love triangle where the humour is a result of confusion in leading man’s life. The team has roped in Sreeleela to play Varun’s love interest in the film. It’s a pakka-commercial entertainer and Sreeleela also feels that this would be the perfect launch pad for her in Hindi markets.”

Apart from Sreeleela, it has also been reported that Mrunal Thakur is also a part of this film. This film will be the fourth collaboration between Varun and David. This father-son duo has earlier worked in ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Judwaa 2’, and ‘Coolie No: 1.’ On the work front, Varun is also gearing up for the release of Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ where he will share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show is an Indian adaptation of the series by Russo Brothers, and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. ICC Player Of The Month For June: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana Earn 'Special Honour'
  3. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  5. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
Football News
  1. Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager
  2. Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Fit To Play, Says ARG Coach Scaloni
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth
  5. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  2. Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Calling Kejriwal 'Kingpin'; AAP Alleges 'Big Conspiracy' By BJP
  3. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Son Of Shinde Sena Leader Mihir Shah Arrested
  4. Same-Sex Marriage Petitions: A Chance For Supreme Court To Review Its Verdict?
  5. Bengal: After Couple's Flogging, Another Woman Thrashed With Sticks; BJP Shares Video Showing TMC Strongman
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  2. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  3. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
  4. From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’
  5. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
US News
  1. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  2. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  3. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  4. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  5. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
World News
  1. Pakistan: PM Sharif Urges Int'l Community To Recognise ‘Burden Of Afghan Refugees’ In Meeting With UNHCR Chief
  2. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  3. After Barcelona Protests, Italy's Sicily Is Turning Away Tourists | Here's Why
  4. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  5. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru