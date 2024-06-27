Varun Dhawan Performed ‘Jolting’ Stunts By Himself For ‘Baby John’

'Baby John' is now set to release on the big screen on December 25. On the personal front, Varun welcomed his first child on June 3 with his wife, Natasha Dalal. In a post on social media, he shared, "Our girl is here." Varun officially announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram, along with a picture of his beagle Joey holding a placard that read, "Welcome Lil’ Sis... June 3, 2024." Before Varun could make an official announcement, his father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news to the media while leaving P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. The couple got married in January 2021 in Alibaug.