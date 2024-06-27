Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Performed ‘Jolting’ Stunts By Himself For ‘Baby John’

Actor Varun Dhawan has performed all the "jolting" stunts himself with acute execution in the upcoming film 'Baby John', according to a source.

Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Varun Dhawan has performed all the "jolting" stunts himself with acute execution in the upcoming film 'Baby John', according to a source.

A source said: "The movie marks a collaboration with top makers committed to delivering the ultimate action entertainer with 'Baby John' this Christmas. The stunts, almost all of which are performed by Varun himself, will jolt you with their sheer magnitude and precise execution." The source shared that the magnificence of the film makes 'Baby John' a spectacle to watch. "The grandeur of the action set pieces surely makes it one of the biggest action entertainers of the year," the source added.

On Wednesday, the makers of the Varun Dhawan-starrer actioner 'Baby John', directed by Kalees, announced that the film is now scheduled to release on Christmas, December 25. It was earlier reported that the film was scheduled to release on May 31. The postponement was due to the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences. Actress Keerthy Suresh is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with 'Baby John'. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. S. Thaman has composed the music for the film, which is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios.

'Baby John' is now set to release on the big screen on December 25. On the personal front, Varun welcomed his first child on June 3 with his wife, Natasha Dalal. In a post on social media, he shared, "Our girl is here." Varun officially announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram, along with a picture of his beagle Joey holding a placard that read, "Welcome Lil’ Sis... June 3, 2024." Before Varun could make an official announcement, his father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news to the media while leaving P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. The couple got married in January 2021 in Alibaug.

