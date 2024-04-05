David Dhawan To Collaborate With Varun Dhawan: Father-Son To Reunite For A Project After 'Coolie No.1'

Renowned Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his father- veteran director David Dhawan are gearing up to set the silver screens on fire with their upcoming collaboration. This forthcoming project is poised to deliver an electrifying experience, ensuring audiences an unforgettable journey filled with pure entertainment.
Presented by Tips Films, the yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani. According to a press release, this venture is touted to be a ‘rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.’
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official social media handles on April 4.
Set for a nationwide premiere on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2025, this film promises to be an ‘out and out comedy’ that will highlight themes of family, love, and laughter.
What’s interesting to note is that this film makes it to the list of collaborations the dynamic father-son have. They first worked together on ‘Main Tera Hero’ in 2014 and then in ‘Judwaa 2’ in 2017. Their last project was ‘Coolie No.1’ in 2020. So, this would mark their fourth project together.
Earlier, in a conversation with Mid-Day, the actor got candid about what it’s like to work with his father. “Dad is the king of comedy. He has tackled the genre for three decades and has found success in each decade. When you are working with such an accomplished director who knows the genre and its details so well, you know [you’re in good hands]. I feel safe when I work with my father.”
As for the upcoming film, the rest of the cast and crew, as well as the plot details have been heavily kept under wraps. But, it’s only a matter of time when those would be announced soon.
Meanwhile, in terms of other projects, Varun Dhawan is busy filming for ‘Baby John’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is currently in the post-production phase. As for David Dhawan, interestingly, he will be making his directorial comeback with this film, after ‘Coolie No.1’ in 2020.