Sara Ali Khan On The Failures Of 'Love Aaj Kal' And 'Coolie No. 1': It Took Me Years To Get Over It

Sara Ali Khan set foot in the film industry in 2018 with ‘Kedarnath.’ Ever since then, it has been a rollercoaster of a journey as she has faced many hits like ‘Simmba’ and flops like ‘Love Aaj Kal.’
The actress, in a conversation with India Today, shed light upon the downs she has faced in her professional career, and how that has led her to become critical of the work she does. Khan, who is currently celebrating the release of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ revealed that it took her years to cope with the failures of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Coolie No 1.’
Calling herself “lucky,” she is confident that the media is fond of her as they write well about her. She’s also aware that audiences love her, which she believes is a plus point because they forgive her easily and quickly. “After an ‘Atrangi Re,’ I was forgiven for ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ and it took ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ to start forgiving myself. I take longer to forgive myself than my audience. But hopefully, with a film like this (‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’), there would be more love from the audience and more forgiveness from my side,” she further went on to say.
“‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Coolie No 1’ together was the only time where I truly had to face that. And it took really long. It took me years to get over it. I think I am about to (get over it),” the star added. Both the films released during the pandemic in 2020.
The ‘Murder Mubarak’ actress elaborated further saying that she understands it’s fully in the past. She emphasized that she has learnt from it, but hadn’t forgiven herself and moved on completely. She truly feels that ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is going to be her “reward.”
Talking about the same, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ released on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is busy filming for ‘Metro In Dino’ and Jagan Shakti’s untitled project.