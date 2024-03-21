Sara Ali Khan On The Failures Of 'Love Aaj Kal' And 'Coolie No. 1': It Took Me Years To Get Over It

Calling herself “lucky,” she is confident that the media is fond of her as they write well about her. She’s also aware that audiences love her, which she believes is a plus point because they forgive her easily and quickly. “After an ‘Atrangi Re,’ I was forgiven for ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ and it took ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ to start forgiving myself. I take longer to forgive myself than my audience. But hopefully, with a film like this (‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’), there would be more love from the audience and more forgiveness from my side,” she further went on to say.