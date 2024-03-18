After a few years in the acting industry and belonging to the Nawab family, Sara Ali Khan has established her image as a ‘middle-class’ girl. Calling her own self ‘kanjoos,’ the actress has, on my occasions, been candid about living a thrifty lifestyle that has set her apart from others.
The actress, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming patriotic film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ recently sat down to have a conversation with News18 Showsha. She mentioned that while she has managed to convey her bubbly, and relatable personality to audiences, she acknowledged that relying solely on these traits is not going to help her effectively promote the film.
“As an actor, this is a genre I’ve never done. So now, I don’t have the crutch of being the ‘namaste darshakon’ girl, the ‘knock knock’ joke girl, the girl with the abs or the bubbly and bindaas girl who will just speak her mind. My sasti juttis isn’t going to help here,” she exclaimed.
Talking about being part of such a film that has taken inspiration from real-life events, when asked if the film has brought her pride, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress emphasized, “It did, a 150 percent on every level! As a human being, I’m proud to be able to tell a story of an integral part of the Quit India Movement. I realize that I can’t always change the world. It’s about whatever little I can do. In this day and age, people are reluctant to do absolutely anything because they feel like, ‘Arrey, hum kya hi kar lenge!’ But kuch toh kar lo. Boond boond se banta hai sagar. That’s the whole point.”
She also stated that she would like to, in any way, instill a sense of hope and serve as an inspiration for women to go out there and pursue their dreams, and have faith and confidence in themselves.