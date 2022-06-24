Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Urvashi Rautela Talks About Her Pan-India Debut Film 'The Legend'

Actress Urvashi Rautela is excited about her first pan-India film 'The Legend'.

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 12:58 pm

Actress Urvashi Rautela is making her pan-India debut with the film 'The Legend'.

The actress is over-the-moon and said that the film is about romance, humor, action, and plot twists.

Expressing excitement for her film, Rautelastated, "At last! My goal of becoming a pan-Indian actress was realized with the launch of the trailer for my pan-India release film, which is all about romance, humor, action, and plot twists abound throughout the movie."

She added: "With its stunning surroundings, vibrant music, comedic tunes, and necessary social message, it is a big-budget mainstream entertainment."

Rautela will be seen playing a "microbiologist and IITian in the movie". "The movie will also convey a message about the educational system. I appreciate everyone's kindness and genuine affection they have shown me for my movie."

[With Inputs from IANS]

