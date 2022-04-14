Two Arrested For Theft At Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Delhi House

Two months back, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were robbed of ₹2.41 crore at their New Delhi residence. The Delhi Police arrested a 30-year-old nurse working at the residence along with her husband in connection with the crime, on Wednesday, April 13.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a joint team of the New Delhi district police and the crime branch, which arrested the couple from its Sarita Vihar home on Tuesday evening, did not recover either the stolen cash or the jewellery.

The couple, Aparna Wilson and her husband, Naresh Kumar Sagar, have been arrested and the case is being further investigated. The district’s special staff has been transferred to the crime branch team for the case. There is an involvement of at least three more persons according to the information during their interrogation.

“The two have disclosed the names of more people who were involved in the conspiracy. They have revealed that the stolen cash and jewellery were transported to someplace outside Delhi. They claim that information about the exact location of the cash and jewellery is with the three suspects who are on the run. We have got some leads about them. Raids are being conducted to nab them and recover the stolen cash and jewellery,” a senior police officer associated with the case, was quoted as saying.



Anand Ahuja’s parents Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja reside in the house along with his grandmother Sarla Ahuja. Wilson is a nurse and home medical care assistant, working at the house while her husband is an accountant at a private firm in east Delhi’s Shakarpur. According to a senior police officer, Wilson was hired to take care of the actor’s grandmother-in-law along with other nurses. Wilson had visited the house after the theft as well, said the officer.