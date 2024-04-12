Trupti Khamkar Reflects On Her Experience Of Working On 'Crew', Calls It 'A Great Learning Process'

Actress Trupti Khamkar, known for her role in the recently released ‘Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, shared insights into her filming experience. Taking on the role of a cop in the film, Khamkar is being praised for her outstanding performance. Now, in a recent conversation with Zoom, she discussed the hurdles she faced while filming, revealing the pressure of completing her solo scene in a span of 30 minutes without cues from any co-actor.
She said, “When you are working with a star cast, it is obvious that first their work will be done, and they will go home. Then your work will start. So many times, it used to happen that in a 12-hour shift, all the cameras were on them. I was standing there giving them cues and then they would leave. Then there would be the last half-hour of the shift left, and I was told, ‘Trupti, how much work has been done today for the film, do it in half an hour.’ Then I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll do it.’”
However, the ‘Nocturnal Burger’ actress looked at it from a learning perspective. “I think that was a great learning process. I have a master’s degree in theatre, but that learning won’t help. The training you receive on set is different. You have to keep an eye all the time on which scenes you are in throughout the entire day. Co-actors won’t give you cues. You have to see how the other people delivered their lines and then decide how you have to reply to them in the same way,” she said, adding that she believes after working on ‘Crew,’ she feels prepared to take on any challenging role.
Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. Having already released in theatres on March 29, ‘Crew’ has rapidly become a box office sensation, reaching the impressive milestone of entering the Rs 100 crore club worldwide. Additionally, the film’s producers, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, recently talked about the possibility of the female-centric film’s sequel.