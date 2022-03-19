Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
True Detective S4: Issa Lopez, Barry Jenkins To Direct HBO Series

Issa Lopez will write, direct the pilot and serve as executive producer on the new season, which will reportedly take place in the Arctic, where nights can last for more than 24 hours.

Issa Lopez (left) and Barry Jenkins (Right)

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 3:23 pm

For the fourth season of HBO's critically acclaimed series 'True Detective,' filmmakers Issa Lopez and Barry Jenkins have been brought on board. According to Variety, the premium cable network is now working on the fourth season, dubbed 'True Detective: Night Country.'

Lopez will write, direct the pilot and serve as executive producer on the new season, which will reportedly take place in the Arctic, where nights can last for more than 24 hours.

Jenkins will executive produce via his filmmaking collective Pastel, alongside Lopez, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak.

Anonymous Content, which produced past seasons of the show, and several other executive producers are expected to board the project as well.

The first season of the crime drama show, created by Nic Pizzolatto and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was a massive hit for the network in 2014 and also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film. It featured Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in the lead.

The show's sophomore run, however, performed abysmally for the network. Despite featuring the likes of Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch and Vince Vaughn, the second installment, which premiered in 2015, could not replicate the success of the first season.

The third season came after a gap of four years in 2019 and was led by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. It received positive reviews from the critics. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

