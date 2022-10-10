Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Tom Welling Joins Cast Of 'The Winchesters'

Hollywood actor Tom Welling has boarded the cast of "Supernatural" spin-off "The Winchesters".

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 11:25 am

The prequel series will focus on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, according to entertainment outlet Deadline.

Told from the perspective of narrator Dean (voiced by Ackles), "The Winchesters" is described as an "epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world".

Welling will recur as family patriarch Samuel Campbell (originally played by Mitch Pileggi in "Supernatural"), Mary Campbell’s father, and Dean and Sam’s maternal grandfather.

"Supernaturals", which ended in 2020, followed the story of Sam and Dean who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.

"The Winchesters" comes from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

"The Winchesters" will premiere on the CW on Tuesday in the US. 

