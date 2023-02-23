Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tiger Shroff Releases Ganapath Motion Poster, Fans Call Out Misspelt Malayalam

Home Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff Releases Ganapath Motion Poster, Fans Call Out Misspelt Malayalam

Ganapath is being released as the first part of a planned franchise as the full title of the film is Ganapath Part 1

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 10:34 am

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is teaming up again and this time for 'Ganapath', the motion picture of which has been released on Wednesday along with the film’s release date. The motion poster also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has joined the cast. However, what caught the eye of netizens was the wrong spelling of Malayalam in the poster.

The Vikas Bahl film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20. In the motion poster Malayalam was spelled as ‘Malyalam’. One of the users wrote in the comments section, “Would be good if Malayalam was spelt correctly.” Another user pointed out, “It’s not #malaylam it’s #malayalam ”

Ganapath is being released as the first part of a planned franchise as the full title of the film is Ganapath Part 1. Apart from this, Tiger is already a part of the Baaghi and Heropanti franchises. Looking at the motion poster, one of the fans pointed out, “Hope this isn’t Baaghi 4.”

Related stories

Akshay Kumar Says He Is Inspired By Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's Innovative 'Warm Up' To The Sets Of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Tiger will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film was previously announced to be in December 2023. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Ganapath sees Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon getting back together on screen for the first time since their debut film Heropanti.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help