Tiger Shroff Releases Ganapath Motion Poster, Fans Call Out Misspelt Malayalam

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is teaming up again and this time for 'Ganapath', the motion picture of which has been released on Wednesday along with the film’s release date. The motion poster also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has joined the cast. However, what caught the eye of netizens was the wrong spelling of Malayalam in the poster.

The Vikas Bahl film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20. In the motion poster Malayalam was spelled as ‘Malyalam’. One of the users wrote in the comments section, “Would be good if Malayalam was spelt correctly.” Another user pointed out, “It’s not #malaylam it’s #malayalam ”

Ganapath is being released as the first part of a planned franchise as the full title of the film is Ganapath Part 1. Apart from this, Tiger is already a part of the Baaghi and Heropanti franchises. Looking at the motion poster, one of the fans pointed out, “Hope this isn’t Baaghi 4.”

Tiger will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film was previously announced to be in December 2023. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Ganapath sees Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon getting back together on screen for the first time since their debut film Heropanti.