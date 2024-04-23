Art & Entertainment

‘The Fall Guy’: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt And Others Dazzle At The London Screening - View Pics

Catch a glimpse of Hollywood glamour as Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and more stars dazzle at 'The Fall Guy' special screening in London. Be part of the excitement and see your favourite actors up close.

'The Fall Guy' London Screening
London rolls out the red carpet for ‘The Fall Guy’ with Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke and other A-listers in attendance. The film has been making a lot of noise ever since it was announced, and even now people are eagerly awaiting its release all over the world.

Emily Blunt’s husband John Krasinski was also present at this special screening in Britain supporting his wife to the T.

Join the fanfare and witness the stars from this gala event. Here are some pictures from the premiere:

1. Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt

‘The Fall Guy’ London Screening
'The Fall Guy' London Screening
Ryan Gosling, left, and Emily Blunt pose upon arrival at the special screening for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ in London.

2. Ryan Gosling

‘The Fall Guy’ London Screening
'The Fall Guy' London Screening
Ryan Gosling poses upon arrival at the special screening for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ in London.

3. Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

‘The Fall Guy’ London Screening
'The Fall Guy' London Screening
Emily Blunt, right, and John Krasinski pose upon arrival at the special screening for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ in London.

4. Winston Duke

‘The Fall Guy’ London Screening
'The Fall Guy' London Screening
Winston Duke poses upon arrival at the special screening for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ in London.

5. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

‘The Fall Guy’ London Screening
'The Fall Guy' London Screening
Aaron Taylor-Johnson poses upon arrival at the special screening for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ in London.

6. Emily Blunt

‘The Fall Guy’ London Screening
'The Fall Guy' London Screening
Emily Blunt poses upon arrival at the special screening for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ in London.

7. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

‘The Fall Guy’ London Screening
'The Fall Guy' London Screening
Aaron Taylor-Johnson poses with fans upon arrival at the special screening for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ in London.

8. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling & Winston Duke

‘The Fall Guy’ London Screening
'The Fall Guy' London Screening
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, from left, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Winston Duke pose upon arrival at the special screening for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ in London.

