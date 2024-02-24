The Events In 'Prophet Song' Are Happening Somewhere In The World Right Now: Irish Writer Paul Lynch

What I’ve noticed is that there’s a lot of anxiety in India about the future. There’s a lot of fear about values changing for the worse. The book seems to be communicating something to Indian readers, which is fascinating for me because I’m just a writer from Dublin—I sit in a room, and I close the door, and I mix, I make stuff up. But this book seems to have the ability to communicate with people from all around the world. When I was in London, I met somebody from Ukraine. She said to me, ‘your book, you told our story’. Then the next night, I met somebody from Palestine, and she said the very same thing. That seems amazing to me. You know, this is the thing about the power of fiction; that the closer you can get to myth, the more the weight that story can hold within it. Prophet Song does have a mythic quality to it. I don’t say when it is set; I don’t define it with a lot of detail to make it the now. There’s room within that book to be a little bit timeless. So I’m always interested in universal values. I’m interested in human truths. What does it mean to be a human being? What does it mean to suffer? How do we define ourselves when we are met with profound difficulties? All my books are about this stuff. But somehow, there’s a political dimension to this book that seems to resonate. That’s not something you set out to do. That’s not something you make a choice to try and capture the zeitgeist. If you strain to capture the zeitgeist, the book will be a failure.