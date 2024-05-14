Sunil Pal Bashes Sunil Grover For His 'Vulgar and Cheap' Comedy On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Ace comedian-turned-actor, Sunil Pal who has worked in several films and laughter shows, including 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and 'Comedy Circus Ke Superstars' among others, has lashed out at Sunil Grover for mimicking women on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.
Sunil took to his Instagram handle to criticise the show. Now, in an interview, he slammed Sunil's act on the show and called his comedy 'vulgar' and 'cheap'.
He told Telly Talk India, “Sunil Grover acts like a woman in the show and sits on people’s lap. Ghinn aati hai (It is so disgusting). He wears women’s clothes and say vulgar things. Acha nahi lagta hai (It doesn’t seems good). It looks vulgar and cheap.”
For the unversed, Sunil Grover had earlier played women’s characters in Kapil Sharma’s shows. She played Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi. Sunil who recently reunited with Kapil after their tiff, plays characters like Chumbak Mittal, Dafli, and Kamlesh Ki Lugai to name a few.
Sunil and Kapil are yet to react to Sunil Pal's allegations.
A few days back, Sunil took to his Instagram handle to express happiness as Kapil wrapped up 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. He shared a video where he stated that Kapil is not an “OTT artist” and also said that most of his audience watches television and not OTT.
“Achha hai aapka show band ho raha hai. You are not an OTT artist. Aap TV ke, ghar ghar ke artist ho,” said Pal.
The video irked Kapil's fans and they bashed Sunil left, right and centre.
After 15 episodes, Kapil Sharma wrapped up the show earlier this month. Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiku Sharda revealed that the show will be back with Season 2 soon.
He said, ''There will be a short gap now and the second season will be back soon. It sounds like a wrap because we make it look like it. But it is temporary. We will be functioning soon again''.