Television

Sunil Pal Bashes Sunil Grover For His 'Vulgar and Cheap' Comedy On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Comedian Sunil Pal has lashed out at Sunil Grover for mimicking women on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Instagram
Sunil Pal slams Sunil Grover Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ace comedian-turned-actor, Sunil Pal who has worked in several films and laughter shows, including 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and 'Comedy Circus Ke Superstars' among others, has lashed out at Sunil Grover for mimicking women on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Sunil took to his Instagram handle to criticise the show. Now, in an interview, he slammed Sunil's act on the show and called his comedy 'vulgar' and 'cheap'.

Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover Photo: Instagram
info_icon

He told Telly Talk India, “Sunil Grover acts like a woman in the show and sits on people’s lap. Ghinn aati hai (It is so disgusting). He wears women’s clothes and say vulgar things. Acha nahi lagta hai (It doesn’t seems good). It looks vulgar and cheap.” 

For the unversed, Sunil Grover had earlier played women’s characters in Kapil Sharma’s shows. She played Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi. Sunil who recently reunited with Kapil after their tiff, plays characters like Chumbak Mittal, Dafli, and Kamlesh Ki Lugai to name a few.

Sunil and Kapil are yet to react to Sunil Pal's allegations.

A few days back, Sunil took to his Instagram handle to express happiness as Kapil wrapped up 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. He shared a video where he stated that Kapil is not an “OTT artist” and also said that most of his audience watches television and not OTT.

“Achha hai aapka show band ho raha hai. You are not an OTT artist. Aap TV ke, ghar ghar ke artist ho,” said Pal.

The video irked Kapil's fans and they bashed Sunil left, right and centre.

After 15 episodes, Kapil Sharma wrapped up the show earlier this month. Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiku Sharda revealed that the show will be back with Season 2 soon.

He said, ''There will be a short gap now and the second season will be back soon. It sounds like a wrap because we make it look like it. But it is temporary. We will be functioning soon again''.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Indian Army Officer With UN Killed In Gaza, First International Casualty In Israel-Hamas Conflict | Who Was He
  2. 'Kejriwal Will Take Strict Action': AAP's Sanjay Singh Confirms Delhi CM's PA 'Misbehaved' With Swati Maliwal
  3. Storm Kills 14 In Mumbai, 1,000 Trees Uprooted In Bengaluru Rain As Weather Goes Wild In Parts Of India | Top Points
  4. Person Can't Be Detained Merely Because Of Non-Cooperation, Says HC As It Quashes LOC Against Man
  5. Rajasthan: 4-Yr-Old Missing Child, Boy Abducted 10 Yrs Ago Rescued From Gang; 5 Held
Entertainment News
  1. 'Megalopolis' Teaser Review: Adam Driver Attempts To Create A Utopian Society In This Francis Ford Coppola Directorial
  2. Sunil Pal Bashes Sunil Grover For His 'Vulgar and Cheap' Comedy On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
  3. 3rd Annual Gold Gala: Asia Pacific Changemakers Make This A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  4. Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering
  5. Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Didn't Help Him In Tough Times: He Chose Fardeen Khan For 'No Entry'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  2. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Italian Cup
  3. IPL 2024: Ravi Shastri, Ravichandran Ashwin Throw Their Weight Behind 'Impact Player' Rule
  4. Star Indian Paddler Manika Batra Achieves Career-Best Ranking, Enters World's Top 25
  5. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
World News
  1. Indonesian Flash Floods: 52 Killed, Rescuers Search Through Rivers, Rubble
  2. Wheat, Electricity And Taxes: What Caused Protests and Clashes In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  3. Miss Teen USA Runner-Up Declines Crown After Winner Resigns
  4. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  5. Russian President Putin To Make A State Visit To China This Week
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit In Bengal; 'Over 90% Complaints Disposed, Overall Campaign Violence Free', Says EC
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival