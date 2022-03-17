Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Teja Sajja, Prashanth Varma Celebrate 100 Days Of Film 'Hanu Man's' Shooting

Filmmaker Prashanth Varma took to Twitter to share glimpses of 100 days of shoot celebration for his first Pan-India superhero film 'Hanu Man'.

Teja Sajja in 'Hanu Man' Instagram- @tejasajja123

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 8:07 pm

Actor Teja Sajja and filmmaker Prashanth Varma’s Pan-India superhero film, 'Hanu Man', is nearing its completion. The cast and crew of the film on Thursday (March 17) marked the 100th day of filming.

Varma took to Twitter to share glimpses of their 100th day shooting celebrations.

According to various media reports, the film will feature high-intensity action sequences that have been visualised using special filmmaking technology. In addition, the film's leading man is said to have performed the above stunts in the film without the use of any dupes.

Actress Amritha Aiyer will play the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a large scale by K Niranjan Reddy, Asrin Reddy, and Venkat Kumar Jetty under the banner of Prime Show Entertainments.

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is also said to play a key role in this film, which is said to be backed by a team of top-notch technicians.

The filmmakers have also released a few glimpses and posters from the film, which is set in the fictional universe of Anjanadri and stars Sajja as Hanumanthu, Aiyer as Meenakshi, and Sarathkumar as Anjamma.

Hari Gowra, Jay Krish, Krishna Saurabh, and Anudeep Dev are among the young and upcoming Tollywood music composers who will work on the film. Dasaradhi Shivendra is in charge of the film's cinematography.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Prasanth Varma Hanu Man 100th Day Of Shoot Telugu Film Amritha Aiyer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Pan India Film Superhero Movie Tolly­wood Teja Sajja Prasanth Varma Tejja Sajja India
