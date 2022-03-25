Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Tejasswi Prakash: Joining The Line-Up Of Actresses Who’ve Played ‘Naagin’ Is A Dream Come True

‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash speaks on how her popularity has trebled after she won the popular reality show. Also, how she went from winning 'BB 15' to reporting on sets the next day for 'Naagin 6'.

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 10:32 am

Actress Tejasswi Prakash won the country's biggest reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and the very next day, she reported to the sets to headline the country's most-loved supernatural show ‘Naagin 6’. However, Prakash does not feel that way. "What I have going on right now, my current phase, it's great. But I still have a long way to go. There's a huge list of professional goals that I need to achieve first. I want to do more and more challenging roles, projects that really bring out the best in me. And I am glad that I have so many supporters in my life, who push me to do better every single day," she says.

Prakash was a fairly well-known name in the industry before ‘BB15’ knocked on her doors. She was a part of shows like ‘Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki’, ‘Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ and ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ among other projects.

Talking about what the future looks like, she adds, "Many people ask me how I feel. You may not believe this but all this hasn't sunk in yet. Post pandemic, I did ‘Bigg Boss’ and now I am doing ‘Naagin 6’. So if you ask me how all this feels, I'll say it feels surreal."

While Prakash was a known name given her body of work on TV, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ catapulted her to another level of fame. Talking about the love she has received, the actress says, "I don't even know what to say to this anymore. I always had a loyal set of fans from my pre-‘Bigg Boss’ days. And that has grown leaps and bounds after ‘BB15’. I couldn't believe what I saw in terms of the number of fans and fan clubs when I came out. A humungous part of credit for my ‘Bigg Boss’ win goes to them. They have been nothing but supportive."

Currently enthralling everyone as Pratha in ‘Naagin 6’, Prakash has received praise for her portrayal as the much-anticipated ‘Naagin’. "I believe that ‘Naagin’ has been the most loved and watched fantasy franchise in India. And I consider joining the line-up of actresses who have headlined the series, a huge professional privilege. It also is a dream come true. I really hope that I am doing a good job and that I am justifying my part, my character."

