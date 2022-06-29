Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Team 'Dhak Dhak' Becomes First Hindi Film Unit To Ride From Delhi To Khardung La

The film 'Dhak Dhak' is currently under production. It features Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Actress Taapsee Pannu is producing the film.

Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh IMDb, Wikipedia

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:43 pm

The cast and crew of the currently under-production film 'Dhak Dhak', which stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, has become the first film unit to ride from Delhi to Khardung La, the world's highest motorable pass located in Ladakh.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who turned producer with the film, took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Sharing a picture of the film's leading ladies posing at the signage, Tapsee wrote in the caption, "5,359 metres high. 4 women on their bullets. And a crew that didn't give up to become the first Hindi movie unit to travel all the way from Delhi to Khardung La via road to shoot all the way through! One of the World's highest motorable roads with I say the world's coolest team (sic)."

Speaking about the film and the shoot, Shah said in a statement, "If someone had told me 6 months ago that I would be riding a bike all the way to Ladakh at 65, I would have laughed! This film has been special to me in many ways."

"It has forced me to face my fears, taught me to trust myself, my colleagues and my crew in stressful situations, taken me to one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring places in the world and introduced me to some wonderful people. When a film becomes an adventure for all involved, it stops being a product and becomes an experience. The story becomes a part of us!" she added.

Directed by Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak' revolves around four women who embark on an adventurous road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world, as they indulge in a journey of self-discovery.

[With Inputs From IANS]

