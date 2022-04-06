Tattoo Artist Inks Will Smith, Chris Rock Slap On Man's Leg, Netizens In Splits

Will Smith would prefer to forget the now-viral slap he gave comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, but other people want to remember it forever.

They approached tattoo artists, who thought the concept was hilarious.

“I thought, let's do it. It's hilarious,” Birmingham-based tattoo artist Jon Arton told SWNS. “It's quite small and discreet - if it wasn't I probably wouldn't have done it,” the 36-year-old said. He told British radio station Heart that getting this tattoo is the strangest request he's ever received. But he gladly agreed, tattooing the iconic outburst on the leg of a client.

However, Arton isn't the first tattoo artist who has had such a request. Last Monday, just one day after Smith slapped Rock, a tattoo artist from New Jersey called Oscar Aguilar Jr posted a video on Instagram depicting the tattoo of the unexpected incident.

His Instagram followers and other people posted amusing responses. “Damn. Ya'll work quick!” said a user. “I have no words,” added another with laughing out loud emojis. Similarly, Giovanni Bracciodieta, an Italian tattoo artist, added motion lines to emphasise that the slap was heard all around the world.

The Oscars clash between Will Smith and Chris Rock produced a slew of memes. Amul, an Indian dairy company, has recently joined the list with its own parody. A remark made by Rock about his wife's closely trimmed hair enraged Smith, who was seated in the front row at the Oscars. “Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2” - a reference to Demi Moore's appearance in the film 'GI Jane'.

Smith got out of his seat, came up to Rock, and smacked him across the face. His actress wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffers from alopecia and publicly revealed her illness in 2018. Smith eventually apologised, but the Academy took action against him, and he resigned from the Oscars' governing body.