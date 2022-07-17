Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Tamil Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar takes to social media to announce that she's tested positive for COVID.

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 2:48 pm

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, whose performance in the just released 'Iravin Nizhal' has come in for praise, on Sunday announced that she tested positive for Covid-19. 

The actress also posted a video in which she earnestly appealed to people to mask up.

In the video, she says, "Hi Guys, Good morning. Not a very good morning for me. I have tested positive for Covid in spite of being careful and masking up. I have got it from the set. Please be careful, and those who have come in contact with me, check yourselves and watch out for symptoms. Covid is still very much here. So, be careful and mask up. Take care."

[With Inputs from IANS]

