Tamil Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, whose performance in the just released 'Iravin Nizhal' has come in for praise, on Sunday announced that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid Positive..inspite of all precautions..actors plz start insisting on masking up the entire crew bcos we as actors cant wear masks..

Those who have met me or been in contact with me plz watch out for symptoms and get checked..

Plz be careful and mask up..covid is still here pic.twitter.com/MyegWOSQ5a — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) July 17, 2022

The actress also posted a video in which she earnestly appealed to people to mask up.

In the video, she says, "Hi Guys, Good morning. Not a very good morning for me. I have tested positive for Covid in spite of being careful and masking up. I have got it from the set. Please be careful, and those who have come in contact with me, check yourselves and watch out for symptoms. Covid is still very much here. So, be careful and mask up. Take care."

[With Inputs from IANS]