Art & Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia All Praise For Designer Rahul Mishra; Says His “Creativity Is Pure Genius”

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has heaped praise on renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra and said that his creativity is pure genius.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Rahul Mishra, Tamannaah Bhatia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has heaped praise on renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra and said that his creativity is pure genius.

Tamannaah had shot with Mishra in Singapore in the designer’s exclusive bridal collection for a cover.

Mishra, who is the first Indian designer to be invited to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris, took to Instagram and shared details related to the shoot, which he described as “spectacular”.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Tamannaah complimented the designer and wrote: “Dearest Rahul you and your creativity is pure genius, I had a magical time shooting for this.”

Advertisement

Tamannaah%27s%20Instagram%20Story
Tamannaah's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Praising the actress, he had written: “With a fascinating balance of nature and technology, Singapore became a perfect backdrop for the garments. Our pieces are typically for a global woman of today, who much like Tamannaah, is traditionally rooted but also extremely cosmopolitan in her approach to fashion.”

The designer also said he was glad to see that the vibrant and multicultural city of Singapore highlights similar values of modernity and cultural preservation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita