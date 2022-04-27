Tabu Begins Shooting For Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 2'

Actress Tabu revealed on social media that she has started filming for the sequel to her 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’. ‘Drishyam’, directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, was a remake of the 2013 Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam-language movie of the same name.

The Bollywood version, headlined by actor Ajay Devgn, chronicled the story of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident with their eldest daughter. The sequel is being directed by filmmaker Abhishek Pathak after the demise of Kamat. It will see Tabu reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of a clapboard, writing, "Day 1. Drishyam 2 (sic)."

The film, which began production in February, is said to be being shot in Goa. Devgn, along with Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, will return for the sequel.

'Drishyam 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana.

Tabu's next film will be 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which will be released in theatres on May 20.