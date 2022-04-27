Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tabu Begins Shooting For Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 2'

Actress Tabu joins actors Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and others for the sequel of their 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’. Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

Tabu Begins Shooting For Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 2'
Tabu In A Still From 'Drishyam' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 10:34 pm

Actress Tabu revealed on social media that she has started filming for the sequel to her 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’. ‘Drishyam’, directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, was a remake of the 2013 Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam-language movie of the same name.

The Bollywood version, headlined by actor Ajay Devgn, chronicled the story of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident with their eldest daughter. The sequel is being directed by filmmaker Abhishek Pathak after the demise of Kamat. It will see Tabu reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of a clapboard, writing, "Day 1. Drishyam 2 (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

The film, which began production in February, is said to be being shot in Goa. Devgn, along with Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, will return for the sequel.

Related stories

Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting For 'Drishyam 2' With Director Abhishek Pathak

Malayalam Thriller 'Drishyam 2' Starring Mohanlal To Debut On Amazon Prime

'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away At 50

'Drishyam 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana.

Tabu's next film will be 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which will be released in theatres on May 20.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Drishyam-2 Drishyam Drishyam Sequel Bollywood Actress Actor/Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Actresses Ajay Devgn Tabu Ishita Dutta Shriya Saran Abhishek Pathak Kumar Mangat Nishikant Kamat Bombay Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HUL Becomes Rs 50,000 Crore FMCG Company After Posting 5% Surge In Q4 Profit

HUL Becomes Rs 50,000 Crore FMCG Company After Posting 5% Surge In Q4 Profit

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live