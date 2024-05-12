Art & Entertainment

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Switzerland’s Nemo Wins Music Battle With ‘The Code’ – View Pics

Nemo from Switzerland won the Sweden Eurovision Song Contest. His song ‘The Code’ has already become a rage on social media. Here’s giving you a glimpse of the grand finale.

Nemo Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

The Eurovision Song Contest finally came to end with Switzerland’s Nemo winning it. The music battle saw some of the most amazing performances from contestants participating from different countries all over Europe. Some of the performances were so captivating that it left the audiences in a spell with their sheer grandeur.

Nemo ended up the contest with his song ‘The Code’, which has already started getting people’s attention all over the world. The song has been a favourite among the audiences who have been following the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden passionately.

Many congratulations to Nemo for having won the song contest in Sweden with ‘The Code’. Here are a few pics from the grand final:

1. Nemo

Nemo
Nemo Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song ‘The Code’, receives the trophy from last year’s winner Loreen of Sweden after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

2. Nemo

Nemo
Nemo Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song ‘The Code’, celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

3. Nemo

Nemo
Nemo Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song ‘The Code’, celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

4. Nemo

Nemo
Nemo Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Nemo of Switzerland performs the song ‘The Code’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

5. Loreen

Loreen
Loreen Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Last year’s winner Loreen of Sweden performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

6. Alcazar

Alcazar
Alcazar Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Swedish reunited pop group Alcazar perform during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

7. Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Olly Alexander of United Kingdom performs the song ‘Dizzy’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

8. Windows95man

Windows95man
Windows95man Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Windows95man of Finland performs the song ‘No Rules!’, during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

9. Alcazar

Alcazar
Alcazar Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Swedish reunited pop group Alcazar perform during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

10. Kaleen

Kaleen
Kaleen Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Kaleen of Austria performs the song ‘We Will Rave’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

11. Raiven

Raiven
Raiven Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Raiven of Slovenia performs the song ‘Veronika’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

12. Silia Kapsis

Silia Kapsis
Silia Kapsis Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Silia Kapsis of Cyprus performs the song ‘Liar’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

13. Bambie Thug

Bambie Thug
Bambie Thug Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song ‘Doomsday Blue’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

14. Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil

Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil
Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil of Ukraine perform the song ‘Teresa & Maria’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

15. Eden Golan

Eden Golan
Eden Golan Photo: Martin Meissner
info_icon

Eden Golan of Israel enters the arena during the flag parade before the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  2. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  3. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
Entertainment News
  1. Mouni Roy Sets Fashion Goals For Beach Vacation: 'Halter Neck, Off-Shoulder Breezy Dresses'
  2. Preity Zinta Heartfelt Mother's Day Note: 'It's Really A Job Where There Is Very Little Gratitude'
  3. Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma Mark First Anniversary Of 'Dahaad' Premiere
  4. Feel Like An Actor On Film Sets, Not Heroine: Madhoo Shah
  5. Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In 'Peacemaker 2'
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Wickets - As It Happened
  2. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 187/9
  3. Wells Fargo Championship Golf: Rory McIlroy Pulls Within Shot Of Xander Schauffele
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man Utd In PL; Djokovic Loses To Tabilo In Italian Open; PAK Face IRE In 2nd T20I
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  2. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail