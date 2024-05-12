Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Switzerland’s Nemo Wins Music Battle With ‘The Code’ – View Pics

The Eurovision Song Contest finally came to end with Switzerland’s Nemo winning it. The music battle saw some of the most amazing performances from contestants participating from different countries all over Europe. Some of the performances were so captivating that it left the audiences in a spell with their sheer grandeur.
Many congratulations to Nemo for having won the song contest in Sweden with ‘The Code’. Here are a few pics from the grand final:
1. Nemo
Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song ‘The Code’, receives the trophy from last year’s winner Loreen of Sweden after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
2. Nemo
Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song ‘The Code’, celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
3. Nemo
4. Nemo
Nemo of Switzerland performs the song ‘The Code’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
5. Loreen
Last year’s winner Loreen of Sweden performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
6. Alcazar
Swedish reunited pop group Alcazar perform during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
7. Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander of United Kingdom performs the song ‘Dizzy’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
8. Windows95man
Windows95man of Finland performs the song ‘No Rules!’, during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
9. Alcazar
10. Kaleen
Kaleen of Austria performs the song ‘We Will Rave’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
11. Raiven
Raiven of Slovenia performs the song ‘Veronika’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
12. Silia Kapsis
Silia Kapsis of Cyprus performs the song ‘Liar’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
13. Bambie Thug
Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song ‘Doomsday Blue’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
14. Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil
Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil of Ukraine perform the song ‘Teresa & Maria’ during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
15. Eden Golan
Eden Golan of Israel enters the arena during the flag parade before the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.