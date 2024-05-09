Art & Entertainment

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest began in Sweden, with the war in Gaza overshadowing the sequin-spangled pop spectacle music event.

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Photo: Martin Meissner
The first of two semifinals, held in the Swedish city of Malmo, included performers from all around Europe and beyond. It and a second semifinal on Thursday will reduce the field of 37 nations to 26, who will participate in the final on Saturday. There were a few who through their performances in any way tried to convey their message about the ongoing war in Gaza.

Here are a few glimpses from the semi-final:

1. TEYA DORA

TEYA DORA
TEYA DORA Photo: Martin Meissner
TEYA DORA of Serbia performs the song RAMONDA during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

2. Silia Kapsis

Silia Kapsis
Silia Kapsis Photo: Martin Meissner
Silia Kapsis of Cyprus performs the song Liar during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

3. Eric Saade

Eric Saade
Eric Saade Photo: Martin Meissner
Eric Saade performs the song Popular during the opening of the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

4. Eleni Foureira

Eleni Foureira
Eleni Foureira Photo: Martin Meissner
Eleni Foureira performs the song Fuego during the opening of the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

5. Silvester Belt

Silvester Belt
Silvester Belt Photo: Martin Meissner
Silvester Belt of Lithuania performs the song Luktelk during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

6. Bambie Thug

Bambie Thug
Bambie Thug Photo: Martin Meissner
Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

7. Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander Photo: Martin Meissner
Olly Alexander of United Kingdom performs the song Dizzy during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

8. Jerry Heil

Jerry Heil
Jerry Heil Photo: Martin Meissner
Jerry Heil of Ukraine performs the song Teresa & Maria during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

9. LUNA

LUNA
LUNA Photo: Martin Meissner
LUNA of Poland performs the song The Tower during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

10. Baby Lasagna

Baby Lasagna
Baby Lasagna Photo: Martin Meissner
Baby Lasagna of Croatia performs the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

11. Raiven

Raiven
Raiven Photo: Martin Meissner
Raiven of Slovenia performs the song Veronika during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

12. Natalia Barbu

Natalia Barbu
Natalia Barbu Photo: Martin Meissner
Natalia Barbu of Moldovia performs the song In The Middle during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

13. FAHREE

FAHREE
FAHREE Photo: Martin Meissner
FAHREE, right, and Ilkin Dovlatov of Azerbaijan perform the song Ozunlə Aparduring the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

14. Electric Fields

Electric Fields
Electric Fields Photo: Martin Meissner
Electric Fields of Australia perform the song One Milkali (One Blood) during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

15. Iolanda

Iolanda
Iolanda Photo: Martin Meissner
Iolanda of Portugal perform the song Grito during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

16. TALI

TALI
TALI Photo: Martin Meissner
TALI of Luxembourg performs the song Fighter during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

17. Security Observes From Roof

Security Observes From Roof
Security Observes From Roof Photo: Martin Meissner
Security observes from a roof at the Eurovision Village ahead of the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

