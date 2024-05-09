Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest began in Sweden, with the war in Gaza overshadowing the sequin-spangled pop spectacle music event.
The first of two semifinals, held in the Swedish city of Malmo, included performers from all around Europe and beyond. It and a second semifinal on Thursday will reduce the field of 37 nations to 26, who will participate in the final on Saturday. There were a few who through their performances in any way tried to convey their message about the ongoing war in Gaza.
Here are a few glimpses from the semi-final:
1. TEYA DORA
TEYA DORA of Serbia performs the song RAMONDA during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
2. Silia Kapsis
Silia Kapsis of Cyprus performs the song Liar during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
3. Eric Saade
Eric Saade performs the song Popular during the opening of the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
4. Eleni Foureira
Eleni Foureira performs the song Fuego during the opening of the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
5. Silvester Belt
Silvester Belt of Lithuania performs the song Luktelk during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
6. Bambie Thug
Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
7. Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander of United Kingdom performs the song Dizzy during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
8. Jerry Heil
Jerry Heil of Ukraine performs the song Teresa & Maria during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
9. LUNA
LUNA of Poland performs the song The Tower during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
10. Baby Lasagna
Baby Lasagna of Croatia performs the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
11. Raiven
Raiven of Slovenia performs the song Veronika during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
12. Natalia Barbu
Natalia Barbu of Moldovia performs the song In The Middle during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
13. FAHREE
FAHREE, right, and Ilkin Dovlatov of Azerbaijan perform the song Ozunlə Aparduring the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
14. Electric Fields
Electric Fields of Australia perform the song One Milkali (One Blood) during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
15. Iolanda
Iolanda of Portugal perform the song Grito during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
16. TALI
TALI of Luxembourg performs the song Fighter during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
17. Security Observes From Roof
Security observes from a roof at the Eurovision Village ahead of the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.