Swara Bhasker Is Tripping On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Special Song 'Oo Antava'

Swara Bhasker appreciates Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her song 'Oo Antava.' Praises the song for 'critiquing women's objectification.'

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 4:26 pm

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker praised actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special song in 'Pushpa: The Rise,' 'Oo Antava,' and stated that she is 'tripping' on it. Bhasker commended not just the video's message - "critiquing the objectification of women" - but also Samantha Prabhu's dancing abilities. 

Taking to Twitter, Bhasker praised Samantha Prabhu for her performance in the song. Take a look at her Tweet here:

Samantha's first special dance number is 'Oo Antava.' Many people praised the song, including Kriti Sanon, who said on Instagram Stories, "Love this song @samantharuthprabhuoffl, you are on fire girl."

Samantha thanked everyone for their support in an Instagram post, saying that while she tried with many roles in her career, looking sexy was 'next-level hard work.' “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love,” she wrote.

The highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 was 'Pushpa: The Rise,' with Allu Arjun in the title role. Despite heavy competition from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and '83,' the Hindi-dubbed film did remarkably well at the box office. 'Pushpa: The Rule,' a sequel, is in the works.

Samantha recently commended Allu Arjun's work in 'Pushpa: The Rise' in an appreciation post. “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post!!! A performance that just keeps you hooked... every second was (fire emojis). I am always, always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away... @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa... from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG… Phew... absolutely stunning... truly, truly inspired,” she wrote.

