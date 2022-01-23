Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker praised actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special song in 'Pushpa: The Rise,' 'Oo Antava,' and stated that she is 'tripping' on it. Bhasker commended not just the video's message - "critiquing the objectification of women" - but also Samantha Prabhu's dancing abilities.

Taking to Twitter, Bhasker praised Samantha Prabhu for her performance in the song. Take a look at her Tweet here:

I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa .. Whatta song, such a trippy composition! Loving An item number critiquing the objectification of women!!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is 🔥🔥🔥🔥✨✨✨✨https://t.co/52W34coAe4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 22, 2022

Samantha's first special dance number is 'Oo Antava.' Many people praised the song, including Kriti Sanon, who said on Instagram Stories, "Love this song @samantharuthprabhuoffl, you are on fire girl."

Samantha thanked everyone for their support in an Instagram post, saying that while she tried with many roles in her career, looking sexy was 'next-level hard work.' “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love,” she wrote.

The highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 was 'Pushpa: The Rise,' with Allu Arjun in the title role. Despite heavy competition from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and '83,' the Hindi-dubbed film did remarkably well at the box office. 'Pushpa: The Rule,' a sequel, is in the works.

Samantha recently commended Allu Arjun's work in 'Pushpa: The Rise' in an appreciation post. “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post!!! A performance that just keeps you hooked... every second was (fire emojis). I am always, always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away... @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa... from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG… Phew... absolutely stunning... truly, truly inspired,” she wrote.