Sussanne Khan Reviews Ex-Hubby Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha': Says 'One Of My Favourite Movies Ever'

Sussanne Khan
Sussanne Khan Instagram

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 12:33 pm

Sussanne Khan has said that 'Vikram Vedha' starring her former husband Hrithik Roshan, is by far her most favourite movie ever.

Sussanne took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the film and wrote: "RA RA RA RAaRooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan@saifalikhan_online and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer!!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)


She also declared the movie a "blockbuster", just like Saif Ali Khan's actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER," Sussanne wrote.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.



The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

