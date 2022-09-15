Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Set To Start Shooting For New Web Series

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen says she will soon begin work on "a brand new web series".

Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:43 pm

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen says she will soon begin work on "a brand new web series". 

The former Miss Universe, who made her digital debut in 2020 with the acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar show "Aarya", took to social media to share the update.

"Sun Set.. Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy… getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series… one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!!" Sen tweeted on Wednesday night.

The actor was seen in the second season of "Aarya" which premiered in December 2021. 

Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated series will return for its third season. "Aarya" is an official adaption of the hit Dutch show "Penoza". 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sushmita Sen Web Series Bollywood Miss Universe Instagram Film Announcement Disney+Hotstar Aarya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?