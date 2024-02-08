The year 2023 was a great one for actor Sunny Deol. He delivered a blockbuster with 'Gadar 2'. The movie broke several records at the box office. It is one of the highest grossers of 2023. Post the release of the film, there were reports that 'Gadar 3' is also on the way. Some reports also stated that 'Border 2' will also be coming. Now, Sunny has reacted to all the speculations. Read on to know what he has said.
Sunny told Hindustan Times, "It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculate".
The 66-year-old actor is reuniting with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi for 'Lahore 1947', produced by actor Aamir Khan. The movie was announced by Aamir last year. On the film, Sunny said, “Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening''. He added,“We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces.
Sunny also said, “People’s expectations are very high but I am not putting that in my mind. If I love the subject, I will do the character, rather than feeling insecure ki logon ko yeh achha nahi lagega, voh achha nahi lagega''.
For the unversed, Sunny and Rajkumar Santoshi earlier collaborated for films like 'Ghayal' (1990), 'Ghatak' (1996) and 'Damini' (1993). Aamir starred in Rajkumar's cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna' that also featured Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.