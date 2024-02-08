The 66-year-old actor is reuniting with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi for 'Lahore 1947', produced by actor Aamir Khan. The movie was announced by Aamir last year. On the film, Sunny said, “Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening''. He added,“We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces.