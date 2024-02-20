Art & Entertainment

Suhani Bhatnagar Prayer Meet: Babita Phogat Meets 'Dangal' Actress' Parents To Offer Her Condolences

Babita Phogat attended the prayer meet of Suhani Bhatnagar in Faridabad, Haryana on Monday, February 19.

February 20, 2024

Babita Phogat attends prayer meet of Suhani Bhatnagar Photo: Instagram
'Dangal' actress, Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat and Aamir Khan's on-screen daughter, passed away on Friday. She was 19. Suhani's 'Dangal' team mourned her demise on social media. Wrestler Babita Phogat attended the prayer meet of Suhani Bhatnagar in Faridabad, Haryana on Monday, February 19. She also met her parents.

Babita shared a couple of pics on her Instagram and offered condolences to the bereaved family. The first pic featured Babita folding her hands to pay last respect to Suhani and in the second pic, she was seen holding Suhani’s mother’s hand. 

Babita Phogat wrote the note note in Hindi that translates to, “After the sad demise of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played my childhood role in the film Dangal, I reached her Faridabad residence and extended my heartfelt condolences to her grieving parents and mourned her loss. Om Shanti”

Have a look at her post here.

On February 16, on the day of Suhani's demise, Babita shared a collage of the late actress and wrote in Hindi, "It is very sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed my childhood role in the film Dangal, has passed away at such a young age. I can't believe it; I'm shocked by this news!! May God grant peace to the departed soul, and may the entire family and fans find the strength to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

From Sanya Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Kiran Rao to Zaira Wasim, several celebs mourned the demise of Suhani Bhatnagar. Aamir Khan's Productions also released a statement post her death.

Suhani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on February 7 and she died on February 16. Her parents revealed that she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rashes and muscle weakness.

