Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Subhash Ghai Recounts Recording The Popular Tracks From 'Kalicharan', 'Ram Lakhan'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalls shooting for two popular tracks from his films including 'Kalicharan' starring Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, and Anil Kapoor starrer 'Ram Lakhan'.

Subhash Ghai
Subhash Ghai Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 5:49 pm

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalls shooting for two popular tracks from his films including 'Kalicharan' starring Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, and Anil Kapoor starrer 'Ram Lakhan'.

Subhash Ghai is coming along with his daughter Meghna Ghai on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13'. After listening to the contestant Debosmita Roy from Kolkata performing on the songs 'Ja Re Ja O Harjaayi', and 'Tera Naam Liya', he was quite impressed and appreciated her for her melodious rendition.

Moreover, he went on to talk about the track 'Ja Re Ja O Harjaayi' from the film 'Kalicharan' picturised on Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha and said that this was the first song he recorded from his debut film.

He shared: "This was the first song I recorded. I learned from Kalyan ji and Anand ji. When Lata ji heard this song, she asked for the director, looked at me and blessed me."

Talking about the hit romantic track 'Tera Naam Liya' from the film 'Ram Lakhan' featuring Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in which Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing with other boys in a sari, he added: "The idea of boys wearing saree in this song came only in the morning of the shoot day. That day, we didn't have female dancers, so we thought of making the boys dance, and made them wear a sari to make the song fun. Anil Kapoor was called from the hotel to join the dance."

The top 12 contestants on the show are Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Rupam Bharnarhia, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani, 'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Related stories

Subhash Ghai's Iconic Track 'Choli Ke Peeche' Graces White House's Diwali Party

As 'Pardes' Turns 25, Subhash Ghai Recalls The Magic Behind Making The Film

Tags

Art & Entertainment Subhash Ghai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis