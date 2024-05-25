Art & Entertainment

'Student Of The Year' Trio Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Wish 'Pure Soul' Karan Johar On His 52nd Birthday

The 'Student of the Year' stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra showered love and blessings on the filmmaker Karan Johar as he is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Saturday.

Karan Johar with Varun, Alia and Sidharth in 2012
Karan Johar with Varun, Alia and Sidharth in 2012 Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared a picture with KJo from her wedding day, and wrote: "Happy birthday to the most loving, generous and pure soul....my K! No words are ever enough to tell you how much I love you!"

Alias Birthday Wish
Alia's Birthday Wish Photo: Instagram
Actor Varun shared a picture with Karan and the latter's son, Yash. The actor captioned the post: "Karannnnnn ur the funniest most intelligent human being I know with the largest heart...love you always no conditions apply."

Varuns Birthday Wish
Varun's Birthday Wish Photo: Instagram
Actor Sidharth posted a photo with KJo from his chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and said: "Happy birthday... wishing you a year filled with love and excellent health. Big hug!"

Sidharths Birthday Wish
Sidharth's Birthday Wish Photo: Instagram
Karan launched the trio -- Alia, Varun, and Sidharth -- with his 2012 romantic comedy directorial 'Student of the Year'.

