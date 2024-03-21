At the ‘Star Wars’ celebration last year, fans were given a peek of ‘The Acolyte’. The news created enough buzz and anticipation among fans. Now after an arduous wait, the official trailer of ‘The Acolyte’ is finally here.
The 1:45 minute long trailer of ‘The Acolyte’ opens with a shot of Jedi Master training Jedi younglings. As the younglings delve into their inner thoughts, they exclaim what they are seeing in their visions. As the trailer progresses, an intense fight sequence between the Jedi Master and a masked assassin takes place. It also takes the audience to the diverse worlds to unravel the Jedi deaths.
Advertisement
Take a look at the trailer of ‘The Acolyte’ here.
The trailer of ‘The Acolyte’ introduces a diverse set of actors. The inclusive cast promises an exhilarating ride into the ‘Star Wars’ universe. What caught my eye was Lee Jung-jae playing the role of a Jedi Master. Following his role in ‘Squid Games’, this role brings out his acting prowess. Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, portrayed by Rebecca Henderson, is also another promising character that surprises you and keeps you engaged. The fight sequences have been choreographed and shot extremely well. The trailer has been brilliantly stitched to keep you glued to the end.
Advertisement
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “I don’t even think Disney realizes they have become the empire. Time to light this dumpster fire.” A second fan mentioned, “There is no iceberg. Straight ahead captain.” A third fan commented, “As long as the episodes don't stream off of Aspyr servers we should be fine.”
‘The Acolyte’ will stream on Disney+ on June 4. The show will kickstart by releasing two episodes.