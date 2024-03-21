The trailer of ‘The Acolyte’ introduces a diverse set of actors. The inclusive cast promises an exhilarating ride into the ‘Star Wars’ universe. What caught my eye was Lee Jung-jae playing the role of a Jedi Master. Following his role in ‘Squid Games’, this role brings out his acting prowess. Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, portrayed by Rebecca Henderson, is also another promising character that surprises you and keeps you engaged. The fight sequences have been choreographed and shot extremely well. The trailer has been brilliantly stitched to keep you glued to the end.