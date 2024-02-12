‘The Acolyte’ boasts a talented, ensemble cast led by Amandla Stenberg as the former padawan and ‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Jung-jae as a Jedi Master. They will be joined by Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh and Joonas Suotamo as a Wookiee Jedi master named Kelnacca (who is a familiar name to the franchise of his portrayal of Chewbacca). The show will also star Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, Margarita Levieva, and Amy Tsang, however, the roles they will take on have been kept under wraps for now.