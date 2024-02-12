For fans of the High Republic, the wait for the series ‘The Acolyte’ isn’t much longer now. Since its trailer debut at Star Wars Celebration in London last year, the excitement surrounding the ‘Star Wars’ series, has steadily increased and doesn’t seem to slow down. With fans of the series eagerly anticipating updates on this much-awaited project, Collider has announced that the live-action series, created by Leslye Headland, is scheduled for release on Disney+ this summer.
According to the description of the upcoming series, the storyline is set way before the events of ‘The Phantom Menace.’ The official synopsis reads: “‘The Acolyte’ will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”
The trailer revealed at Star Wars Celebration provided a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the series. Even with just a tiny glimpse, those fortunate enough to witness it, in a galaxy not-so-far away, were already impressed by the bold visual representation of an era that has not been shown on the screens before.
Headland had previously mentioned that the show would “not be kind” towards the Jedi and would be portraying them in a way that is not favourable, and will call out the flaws within the institution that is supposedly the ‘good side of the Force.’
‘The Acolyte’ boasts a talented, ensemble cast led by Amandla Stenberg as the former padawan and ‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Jung-jae as a Jedi Master. They will be joined by Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh and Joonas Suotamo as a Wookiee Jedi master named Kelnacca (who is a familiar name to the franchise of his portrayal of Chewbacca). The show will also star Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, Margarita Levieva, and Amy Tsang, however, the roles they will take on have been kept under wraps for now.
Set to have eight episodes, ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ will premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2024. The official release date will be announced anytime soon.