Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Jodie Turner-Smith Set To Join Disney+ Series 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'

"Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith is poised to board the upcoming Disney+ series "Star Wars: The Acolyte".

Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith Instagram: @jodiesmith

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 2:40 pm

Sources told entertainment outlet Deadline, Turner-Smith will join Amandla Stenberg in the latest Star Wars project once the deal is finalised.

Representatives for production house Lucasfilm, home to the Star Wars franchise, and Turner-Smith declined to comment.

Stenberg, who is playing the lead, is the only confirmed cast member for the series which hails from Leslye Headland of "Russian Doll" fame. 

Details about characters, including the one played by Turner-Smith, are being kept under wraps.

"The Acolyte" is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

The series is expected to start production in London later this year. 

