'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae To Play Male Lead In ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’

"Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae is set to be a part of the galaxy far, far away as the Korean actor has been cast in the male lead role for the upcoming "Star Wars" spin-off series "The Acolyte".

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:27 pm

The Lucasfilm project hails from Leslye Headland, the co-creator of smash hit Netflix show "Russian Doll".

As per entertainment news portal Variety, Lee will feature opposite Amandla Steinberg and “Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith in the series.

The details of the Korean actor's role has been kept under wraps.

Headland will serve as the director, writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series.

"The Acolyte" is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

The series is expected to start production in London later this year.

Lee became a global phenomenon after the resounding success of his Netflix series "The Squid Game", in which he played the role of Seong Gi-hun aka player 456.

The actor, who is a massive star in native South Korea courtesy of K-dramas like “Chief of Staff” and films “Along With the Gods” series, “The Face Reader” and “The Housemaid”, is currently nominated in the lead actor category of the 2022 Primetime Emmy awards. 

