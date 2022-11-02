Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
SRK's 57th Birthday Celebrated With Screening Of 'DDLJ' In 28 PVR Cinemas

As Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today, cinema chain PVR will be screening his iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge' (DDLJ) to celebrate the moment.

Shah Rukh khan
Shah Rukh khan Social media

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 12:53 pm

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' will be screend across 28 cinemas in 18 cities namely Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh among others on November 2.

Shah Rukh says: "DDLJ has been an extremely special film for me. I am grateful for all the love I have been receiving over the years for the film. Bringing it back on my birthday just makes it more special. Thank you!"

Released on October 20, 1995, the film shares a legacy with PVR as its legacy property PVR Priya in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi screened the movie for the first time in 1995.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the very few names in the Hindi film industry, who has become synonymous with the genre of romance."

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President - Distribution, Yash Raj Films said, "DDLJ is the longest running film in the history of Indian cinema which has shaped pop culture as we know today. It is our biggest IP and it is symbolic to the deep bond that Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra's YRF share."

Art & Entertainment Birthday Gift Celebrity Birthday Bolltywood Bollywood Actor Hindi Hindi Cinema Shah Rukh Khan New Delhi
