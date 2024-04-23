‘Srikanth’ Song ‘Papa Kehte Hain 2.0’ Launch: Aamir Khan Recalls Seeing ‘Only Flaws’ In ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’

In a conversation with ANI, the actor shared the challenges of depicting a visually impaired person, and said, “I found Srikanth Bolla's story very inspiring. Born in a very poor family, how he achieved so much in his life, that he established a million-dollar company. Apart from that, he is also visually impaired. I have never played such a role, so it was very challenging for me. I felt that it would take a lot of fear to do it, but when you feel fear, you will enjoy it."