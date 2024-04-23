‘Srikanth’ Song ‘Papa Kehte Hain 2.0’ Launch: Aamir Khan Recalls Seeing ‘Only Flaws’ In ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’

Aamir Khan, on Monday, marked his presence at the launch of a new rendition of his famous song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ (1988). Titled ‘Papa Kehte Hain 2.0’, the rehashed track from Aamir’s debut Bollywood film is now part of ‘Srikanth’, which features Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Also present at the event was singer Udit Narayan, who crooned the original song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’.
At the event, Aamir recalled how ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ for a first film for most of them, including him, lead actress Juhi Chawla, music composers Anand-Milind singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, director Mansoor Khan, and many more. Hence, he was unsure of the film and saw “only the flaws” when he watched it with cousin Mansoor.
“But one day it was released and it was wonderful to see the journey he had. I like to believe Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a milestone in Indian cinema. From 1988 onwards, you can see the shift happening,” Aamir shared. For the unversed, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ was directed by his cousin Mansoor Khan and backed by his legendary uncle, Nasir Hussain.
Udit Narayan too revealed how he wanted to go back home when asked to sing for Aamir at the time. “36 years ago they introduced me to Aamir and said that I have to sing a song for him. I was scared and I was ready to go back home if the song didn’t work," he said. Aamir further chimed in to say that Udit may have wondered if he is really an actor.
Coming to ‘Srikanth’, the film sees Rajkummar portraying the life of Srikanth Bolla, an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries. He was known to employ unskilled and differently-abled individuals and he was born to be visually impaired himself.
In a conversation with ANI, the actor shared the challenges of depicting a visually impaired person, and said, “I found Srikanth Bolla's story very inspiring. Born in a very poor family, how he achieved so much in his life, that he established a million-dollar company. Apart from that, he is also visually impaired. I have never played such a role, so it was very challenging for me. I felt that it would take a lot of fear to do it, but when you feel fear, you will enjoy it."
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, the film is slated to release on May 10, 2024.