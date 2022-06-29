South Korean Film 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' Set For Hollywood Remake

South Korean crime thriller 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' is getting a Hollywood remake where the original star of the film Don Lee will reprise his lead role as a gang boss looking for redemption in the studio's U.S. version, reports Deadline.

Lee, whose acting credits also include Marvel's 'Eternals' and Korean blockbusters 'Train to Busan' and 'The Roundup', is also producing under his U.S banner Gorilla 8 Productions; and alongside Chris S. Lee, CEO of B&C Content; Billy Acumen, CEO of BA Entertainment; and Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood under their production banner, Balboa Productions.

As per Deadline, the remake bankrolled by Paramount Pictures is currently in the early stages of development. The original film, directed by Lee Won-tae, centered on fierce and feared gang boss Jang Dong-su played by Lee, who barely survives a violent attack by an elusive serial killer. With his reputation damaged, the only way for Jang to restore his image is to find the attacker and exact revenge. He thus forms an unlikely partnership with a local detective to catch the sadistic criminal simply known as 'K'.

With audiences hungry for Korean content in the wake of Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning 'Parasite', and other breakouts like 'Squid Game', it's a fine time to be in the Korea game.

[With Inputs from IANS]